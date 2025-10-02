Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / NPS: You can choose 100% equity exposure based on risk appetite, timeline

NPS: You can choose 100% equity exposure based on risk appetite, timeline

Investors must educate themselves and become more financially savvy to optimise the benefits of greater choice

NPS, Pension
premium

PFMs will also be allowed to launch funds catering to varied subscriber groups, such as gig workers, professionals, the self-employed, and corporate employees. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Himali Patel Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On October 1, observed as NPS Diwas, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) launched the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF). Under it, non-government sector subscribers of the National Pension System (NPS) will be able to hold and manage multiple schemes under one permanent retirement account number (PRAN) across different central recordkeeping agencies (CRAs). This marks a departure from the earlier structure where subscribers could hold only one scheme per tier (I and II).
 
Offering more choices
 
Each scheme must have at least two variants: high-risk and moderate. The high-risk variant can have 100 per cent equity exposure. Earlier, the
Topics : NPS finance sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon