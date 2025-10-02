NPS: You can choose 100% equity exposure based on risk appetite, timeline

On October 1, observed as NPS Diwas, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) launched the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF). Under it, non-government sector subscribers of the National Pension System (NPS) will be able to hold and manage multiple schemes under one permanent retirement account number (PRAN) across different central recordkeeping agencies (CRAs). This marks a departure from the earlier structure where subscribers could hold only one scheme per tier (I and II).

Offering more choices

Each scheme must have at least two variants: high-risk and moderate. The high-risk variant can have 100 per cent equity exposure. Earlier, the