Old is gold: Investing in a vintage car is more than your money's worth

Typically defined as a car manufactured in the early 20th century, vintage cars embody the design, craftsmanship, and technological innovations of their era, and are celebrated not only for their aesthetic appeal and mechanical simplicity but also for their ability to capture the cultural and historical zeitgeist of a bygone time.

“A vintage car is much more than just an old vehicle — it's a rolling piece of history. It’s not a mere car – it’s a piece of art that intersects with automobiles and history," says Rahul Singh, a Delhi-based vintage car dealer. "They are prized much like treasured