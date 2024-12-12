Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Pace of price growth for housing properties expected to moderate next year

Pace of price growth for housing properties expected to moderate next year

Potential homebuyers must ensure they don't overstretch themselves financially

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Himali Patel Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 8:39 PM IST
Housing prices rose at a brisk pace in 2024. While the market may remain resilient, the pace of price growth is expected to moderate in 2025, possibly providing relief to prospective homebuyers. Amid high and rising prices, buyers need to assess their financial preparedness before making this substantial financial commitment. 
 
Rapid price rise 
 
Residential property prices increased by 5-10 per cent across most markets over the past year. “Certain markets in North India, such as Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh, saw price increases exceeding 14-15 per cent,” says Pankaj Kapoor, managing director, Liases Foras. 
 
In specific segments of some markets, the increase
Topics : housing projects Residential property market Housing prices Personal Finance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon