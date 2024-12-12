Pace of price growth for housing properties expected to moderate next year

Housing prices rose at a brisk pace in 2024. While the market may remain resilient, the pace of price growth is expected to moderate in 2025, possibly providing relief to prospective homebuyers. Amid high and rising prices, buyers need to assess their financial preparedness before making this substantial financial commitment.

Rapid price rise

Residential property prices increased by 5-10 per cent across most markets over the past year. “Certain markets in North India, such as Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh, saw price increases exceeding 14-15 per cent,” says Pankaj Kapoor, managing director, Liases Foras.

In specific segments of some markets, the increase