Paying only minimum due on your credit card? You could be in a debt trap

Credit card delinquencies in the 91–360 days overdue category rose 44.3 per cent year-on-year, from Rs 23,475.6 crore in March 2024 to Rs 33,886.5 crore in March 2025, according to a report by CRIF High Mark. These figures underline the need for customers to be more cautious in their use of credit cards.

Reasons for rising NPAs

A major reason for rising credit card NPAs is the minimum payment mindset. “According to a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), only 40 per cent of Indian credit card holders repay their full outstanding amount every month. This encourages prolonged debt cycles