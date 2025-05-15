Pharma funds correct 7.3% in 2025 after 78% rise over previous 2 years

Pharmaceutical funds are currently the best-performing equity fund category over the past year, with an average return of 19.1 per cent. After two calendar years (CY) of strong returns in 2023 (37.1 per cent) and 2024 (41.4 per cent), however, they have corrected 7.3 per cent year-to-date (YTD) in 2025.

“The pharma sector performed reasonably well last year, a volatile year for equities. Its defensive nature, steady earnings growth, and relatively attractive valuations compared to sectors like capital goods and consumer were the key drivers of its outperformance,” says Sailesh Raj Bhan, chief investment officer – equity investments, Nippon India