Reassess choice of tax regime, spread investments across year

The start of a new financial year is a good time to reassess your financial and tax planning strategies. Once there is a plan in place, one can follow it systematically over the year.

“Tax planning, for instance, if not started in April, leads to hasty, poor-quality investments at the end of the financial year,” says Abhishek Kumar, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.

Complete financial tasks early

Investments in Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) should be made by the April 5. “You will then be able to earn interest