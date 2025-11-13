Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Registering property does not prove ownership, verify title before purchase

Registering property does not prove ownership, verify title before purchase

Lawful possession and an unbroken, valid chain of documents are other pre-requisites before registering a property, else ownership may not be guaranteed

A glass treehouse in New Delhi, inspired by German-American architect Mies van der Rohe’s Edith Farnsworth House in Illinois
A clear title refers to ownership of property that is lawful, marketable, and capable of being transferred without any dispute or legal hindrance.

Sanjeev Sinha New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

A recent Supreme Court ruling has underscored a crucial reality for homebuyers and heirs: a registered sale deed alone doesn’t guarantee ownership. In the Mahnoor Fatima Imran vs M/S Visweswara Infrastructure Pvt Ltd case, the court held that true ownership requires not just registration, but also clear title, lawful possession, and a valid chain of documents — without which even a registered deed may not stand in court.
 
Key takeaways from the judgment
 
In this case, the Supreme Court clarified that property registration is merely a public record of a transaction — not proof of ownership. “Legal ownership arises only
