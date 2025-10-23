Reimagining the trousseau: Tradition makes way for practicality, identity

As India’s wedding engine revs up for 2025, bridal couture is undergoing another dramatic shift. From micro-luxury intimate weddings to destination celebrations with global flair, designers and fashion houses are recalibrating for brides who demand both legacy and personal expression. The emphasis is on comfort, personality and sustainability rather than spectacle.

According to industry estimates, the average Indian wedding spend in metro cities now ranges between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 5 crore, with the bridal trousseau accounting for 8–10 per cent of that budget. Designer lehengas occupy the upper crust — anywhere between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10