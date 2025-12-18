Residential real estate price growth likely to moderate further in 2026

As 2025 comes to a close, India’s residential housing market is showing signs of transition after several years of strong post-pandemic price growth. While demand and infrastructure-led development have kept prices elevated across major cities — especially in the premium segment — affordability pressures are beginning to influence buyer behaviour. With price momentum expected to moderate in 2026, it becomes important to assess what lies ahead for homebuyers and investors in a market that remains fundamentally strong but increasingly selective.

Tracking home price momentum in 2025

While full-year data will be available by December-end, current trends suggest that residential price