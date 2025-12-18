Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Residential real estate price growth likely to moderate further in 2026

Residential real estate price growth likely to moderate further in 2026

End users should look beyond prime locations to emerging corridors and peripheral micro-markets that offer better pricing without compromising long-term liveability

While full-year data will be available by December-end, current trends suggest that residential price growth, which was in double digits over the past few years, is moderating to single-digit levels in 2025 — around 8–9 per cent across the top seven cities.

Sanjeev Sinha
Dec 18 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, India’s residential housing market is showing signs of transition after several years of strong post-pandemic price growth. While demand and infrastructure-led development have kept prices elevated across major cities — especially in the premium segment — affordability pressures are beginning to influence buyer behaviour. With price momentum expected to moderate in 2026, it becomes important to assess what lies ahead for homebuyers and investors in a market that remains fundamentally strong but increasingly selective.
 
Tracking home price momentum in 2025
 
While full-year data will be available by December-end, current trends suggest that residential price
