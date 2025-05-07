Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Risk-tolerant, long-term investors may hold these in satellite portfolio

Risk-tolerant, long-term investors may hold these in satellite portfolio

EW index-based funds can be more volatile due to exposure to smaller companies

mutual fund
Premium

Kumar highlights that EW index funds usually carry high­er expense ratios than market-cap-weighted funds. Dondapati points out that frequent rebalancing can result in higher tra­ns­action costs

Himali Patel
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mirae Asset Nifty 50 Equal Weight (EW) Exchange Traded Fund’s (ETF’s) new fund offer closed on May 6. Several fund houses, including SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, Nippon, DSP, and Motilal Oswal already offer schemes based on EW indices.
 
USP of these funds
 
In market capitalisation-weighted index funds, larger companies receive greater weight. “An EW index-based fund assigns the same weight to each stock in the index, regardless of their market cap size,” says Chintan Haria, principal–investment strategy, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. In market cap indices, large companies dominate performance.
 
These funds are value or contrarian oriented, whereas market cap-weighted funds
Topics : exchange traded funds Mirae asset market capitalisation Index Funds Fund Houses Personal Finance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon