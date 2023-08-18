Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Safeguard yourself against massive vet bills with pet insurance policy

Understand waiting periods for pre-existing diseases and the co-pay requirement before buying this policy

stray dog sterilisation
Premium

Representative Image

Bindisha Sarang
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Bindisha Sarang

If you’ve added a dog or a cat to your family, the thought of buying pet insurance must have surely crossed your mind, especially after receiving a bill from your vet. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance recently introduced a pet insurance policy for cats, to supplement the cover for dogs it had launched earlier. Go Digit General Insurance has also announced a partnership with Vetina to offer comprehensive cover for dogs. As pet ownership rises and healthcare for pets become more expensive, interest in pet insurance to mitigate veterinary and other expenses is expected to rise.
 

Also Read

Bajaj Allianz declares bonus worth Rs 1,201 cr for policyholders

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

Titanic sub tragedy: Only 2 insurance covers in India for adventure junkies

Pet food start-up Drools raises $60 mn in funding from L Catterton

How content creators who earn from Twitter's ad revenue will be taxed

Car loan strategy, European holiday plan: Top personal finance stories

Health insurance and cancer: Everything you need to know about policies

For car loan, check lenders on their total borrowing cost and service

Fund pick: ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund

Topics : Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Insurance

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon