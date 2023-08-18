Safeguard yourself against massive vet bills with pet insurance policy

For car loan, check lenders on their total borrowing cost and service

Health insurance and cancer: Everything you need to know about policies

How content creators who earn from Twitter's ad revenue will be taxed

Pet food start-up Drools raises $60 mn in funding from L Catterton

Titanic sub tragedy: Only 2 insurance covers in India for adventure junkies

Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

If you’ve added a dog or a cat to your family, the thought of buying pet insurance must have surely crossed your mind, especially after receiving a bill from your vet. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance recently introduced a pet insurance policy for cats, to supplement the cover for dogs it had launched earlier. Go Digit General Insurance has also announced a partnership with Vetina to offer comprehensive cover for dogs. As pet ownership rises and healthcare for pets become more expensive, interest in pet insurance to mitigate veterinary and other expenses is expected to rise.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com