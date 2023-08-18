Safeguard yourself against massive vet bills with pet insurance policy

Bindisha Sarang
If you’ve added a dog or a cat to your family, the thought of buying pet insurance must have surely crossed your mind, especially after receiving a bill from your vet. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance recently introduced a pet insurance policy for cats, to supplement the cover for dogs it had launched earlier. Go Digit General Insurance has also announced a partnership with Vetina to offer comprehensive cover for dogs. As pet ownership rises and healthcare for pets become more expensive, interest in pet insurance to mitigate veterinary and other expenses is expected to rise.