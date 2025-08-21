SBI Card updates reward programme: Know what's being discontinued

SBI Card will on September 1 revise its rewards programme to discontinue offers and points for specific categories of spending.
What changes from September?
Customers holding the following SBI credit cards will not earn reward points when they spend on digital gaming platforms or make government-related transactions:
- Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card
- Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card SELECT
- Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card PRIME
This means purchases such as online gaming credits, app-based in-game payments, or payments made via government portals will not add to the customer’s rewards balance. ALSO READ | How IndiGo's new credit card can cut your travel costs
Why the change matters
Reward points are redeemed for discounts, vouchers, or merchandise and they influence how customers choose a card. By excluding categories such as gaming and government portals, SBI Card is narrowing the scope of where users can earn points.
Industry watchers say such changes are not uncommon. Banks regularly review spending patterns and profitability before tweaking reward structures. Transactions routed through government portals and gaming platforms often carry lower margins for issuers, making them less lucrative to incentivise. ALSO READ | Sharing your credit card for rewards? It could trigger a tax headache
What cardholders should do
For those who frequently use their SBI cards in these categories, the revision could mean slower accumulation of reward points. Customers may consider:
- Redeeming existing points before the change to avoid confusion later.
- Reviewing the revised terms on the SBI Card website to see if other categories are affected.
- With credit card reward structures evolving rapidly, cardholders will need to track changes closely to maximise benefits.