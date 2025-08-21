Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI Card updates reward programme: Know what's being discontinued

SBI Card updates reward programme: Know what's being discontinued

Revision could mean some customers will take longer to accumulate points they planned to use for discounts

SBI Card

SBI Card

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Card will on September 1 revise its rewards programme to discontinue offers and points for specific categories of spending.

What changes from September?

 
Customers holding the following SBI credit cards will not earn reward points when they spend on digital gaming platforms or make government-related transactions:
  • Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card 
  • Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card SELECT 
  • Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card PRIME
This means purchases such as online gaming credits, app-based in-game payments, or payments made via government portals will not add to the customer’s rewards balance.  ALSO READ | How IndiGo's new credit card can cut your travel costs
 

Why the change matters

 
Reward points are redeemed for discounts, vouchers, or merchandise and they influence how customers choose a card. By excluding categories such as gaming and government portals, SBI Card is narrowing the scope of where users can earn points.
 
Industry watchers say such changes are not uncommon. Banks regularly review spending patterns and profitability before tweaking reward structures. Transactions routed through government portals and gaming platforms often carry lower margins for issuers, making them less lucrative to incentivise.  ALSO READ | Sharing your credit card for rewards? It could trigger a tax headache

What cardholders should do

 
For those who frequently use their SBI cards in these categories, the revision could mean slower accumulation of reward points. Customers may consider:
 
  • Redeeming existing points before the change to avoid confusion later. 
  • Reviewing the revised terms on the SBI Card website to see if other categories are affected. 
  • With credit card reward structures evolving rapidly, cardholders will need to track changes closely to maximise benefits.

More From This Section

online gaming

Fantasy Cricket, rummy, poker illegal? How gaming ban impacts your money

mutual fund, SIP

Fund review: HDFC Short term debt fund

mutual fund, SIP

Earnings recovery can revive value funds, invest with 5-year horizonpremium

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO reports record net addition of 2.2 mn members in June, up 13.46%

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery

Personal or smuggled? Things to know while carrying gold from abroad

Topics : SBI Cards SBI Card BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon