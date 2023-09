Top 10 business ideas for college students to earn money while studying

Post tax returns of FD rates still below FY24 inflation expectation of 5.4%

FDs should not be used for wealth creation: What investors should do instead

Top 10 business ideas for housewives to monetise their skills in 2024

Property registrations in Mumbai fell 12% to 9,923 units in June: Anarock

Bigger the better: Average flat sizes in Delhi NCR rise 50%

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ordered a substantial refund of approximately Rs 33 crore, accompanied by a 12 per cent interest rate, to three flat buyers in

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com