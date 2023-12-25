Select a global health plan covering planned and emergency hospitalisation

Reliance General Insurance recently launched Reliance Health Global, a policy that offers global healthcare coverage. Several general and health insurers today offer these plans amid growing demand.

“Today, many high net worth individuals (HNIs) prefer to go to the United States (US), United Kingdom, Europe, Singapore, etc., essentially to a destination known to offer the best treatment for the critical illness they are suffering from. Having a global plan allows them to avail of treatment abroad without worrying about the costs,” says Bhaskar Nerurkar, head-health administration team, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.



Besides HNIs, executives who travel abroad frequently, also buy these