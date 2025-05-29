Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Services sector funds: Hold in satellite portfolio if risk appetite permits

Services sector funds: Hold in satellite portfolio if risk appetite permits

Industry is the largest segment of India's economy, offers investment opportunities in multiple high-growth areas

Mutual fund
Premium

Services-themed funds must invest at least 80 per cent of their corpus in shares of companies in the sector.

Sarbajeet K Sen
4 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thematic and sectoral funds are popular with risk-tolerant investors seeking market-beating returns. While manufacturing has gained prominence due to the government’s push, the services sector is also gaining ground and can be rewarding to investors. Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC) recently launched the Motilal Oswal Services Fund to capture this potential.
 
 “The service sector encompasses a range of industries benefiting from rising incomes, urbanisation and digital adoption. With structural tailwinds and improving export competitiveness, there is long-term potential across this sector,” says Bhalachandra Shinde, associate fund manager, Motilal Oswal AMC. 
Topics : Motilal Oswal Motilal Oswal Securities fundings

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon