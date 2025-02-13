Business Standard

Should you continue holding SIPs in mid, smallcap funds or stop them?

Those significantly overweight on these categories must book profits to rein in exposure. A lot depends on your horizon and risk appetite

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome New Delhi/Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:12 PM IST
S. Naren, executive director and chief investment officer, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC), set the proverbial cat among pigeons recently. Addressing a gathering of distributors, he warned that systematic investment plans (SIPs) initiated after 2023 in midcap and smallcap funds face the prospect of poor returns over the medium term.
Naren highlighted that valuations in these segments are at absurd highs, with median price-to-earnings ratios of both mid- and smallcap stocks at 43. Market capitalisation is significantly high compared to profit-after-tax contributions, and momentum in these segments has also weakened recently. Since investors are averaging at elevated valuations, medium-term returns
Topics : SIP Risk management ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund mutual fund assets

