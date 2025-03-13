Stick to asset allocation during turbulent phases in the market

“Diversification is the only free lunch in investing,” said Nobel Prize winning economist Harry Markowitz.

Gary P. Brinson, L. Randolph Hood, and Gilbert L. Beebower, in their 1986 paper 'Determinants of Portfolio Performance', said: “Asset allocation explains more than 90 per cent of the variability in a portfolio’s total return over time.” Asset allocation assumes special significance at a time when equity investors in India are facing a market that is in correction mode.

Diversify to reduce volatility

Just as variety strengthens an ecosystem, diversity in investing strengthens your portfolio. Investing all your money in one instrument or asset class