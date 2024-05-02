Streedhan: Understanding and protecting a woman's right over assets

A husband has no right over his wife's Streedhan, says the Supreme Court. (File photo)

A husband has no right over his wife's ‘Streedhan’ (woman's property), the Supreme Court reiterated recently. The court underscored a woman's absolute right over her property. “This judgment reinforces women's autonomy over their pre- and post-marital property, holding that any contribution by a woman to her partner, even if in the form of a loan, must be returned," says Ekta Rai, an advocate at the Delhi High Court.

Streedhan refers to gifts, money or property that a woman receives before her marriage or at the time of her marriage, primarily from her parents, relatives or in-laws during childbirth or during