Mind your language: How transcription tools can help you at work

Planning your festive break? Top 10 affordable destinations under Rs 10k

Table: Pension plans of various companies, terms and fees explained

Rising redemptions keep net systematic investment plan inflows under check

Unaffordable and complex: Why Indians stay away from health insurance

Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Heart disease rising in women due to lifestyle changes, heightened stress

September 29 is World Heart Day. According to a report by the American College of Cardiology, non-communicable diseases accounted for 65 per cent of total deaths in India in 2019.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com