Summer holidays: Shell out less than Rs 1,000 as base air fare on 22 routes

Imagine hopping on a quick flight for just Rs 150 as the base fare! This dream is now a reality for travelers in India, thanks to the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), also known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik). This initiative aims to make air travel accessible to more people by offering subsidized fares on regional routes.

The scheme has resulted in a significant drop in base airfares on many routes. The lowest fare reported is a mere Rs 150 for a flight between Lilabari and Tezpur in Assam, operated by Alliance Air. This 50-minute flight makes regional travel a breeze, especially compared to longer bus or train journeys.

Not just this route, there are many more flights where the base ticket price is less than Rs 1,000. All of them are operated under the regional air connectivity scheme that provides various incentives for the airline operators.

Majority of the routes where the base airfares range between Rs 150 and Rs 199 per person are in the North East.

There are also routes in the South like Bangalore-Salem, Cochin-Salem where the base ticket prices are in this range, as per the analysis.

The base ticket price is Rs 400 for flights to and from Guwahati and Shillong.

For Imphal-Aizawl, Dimapur-Shillong and Shillong-Lilabari flights, the airfare is Rs 500. In the case of Bangalore-Salem flight, the base ticket price is Rs 525.





The analysis showed that the base airfare for Guwahati-Pasighat flight is Rs 999 and it is Rs 954 for Lilabari-Guwahati route.

These are among the routes where there is a low demand and there are other transport options to reach these places in over five hours, according to an industry executive.

The affordability of RCS flights is achieved through various incentives offered by the central government, state governments, and airport operators. These incentives include waiving landing and parking charges for airlines operating RCS flights. This opens up a world of possibilities for travelers, particularly in the North East region, where many routes offer base fares between Rs 150 and Rs 199.

As many as 559 routes have been operationalised under the RCS also known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) till March 31, 2024, as per the latest update from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Launched in 2016, UDAN has been a game changer for regional air connectivity in India. With over 559 routes operationalized as of March 2024, the scheme has made air travel a more realistic option for many people, boosting tourism and regional development. So, the next time you're planning a trip within India, be sure to check RCS routes for a quick, affordable, and convenient travel experience.



With inputs from PTI