Delhi airport chaos LIVE: Extreme weather delays 30 flights, 17 cancelled

Delhi airport chaos updates: Many flights and trains were delayed or cancelled in Delhi on Tuesday due to fog, leading to unsettling disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Airport officials stated that 30 departing flights were delayed, and 17 were cancelled because of adverse weather conditions.



On Monday, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) instructed airlines to provide accurate real-time information on flight delays and sensitise airport staff for effective communication with passengers during fog-related disruptions.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also assured travellers that efforts were being made to minimise disruptions and emphasised the need for better communication. The DGCA released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for airlines to follow in such scenarios after chaos erupted in and outside IGI airport on Monday.

Low visibility, making difficult for planes and trains to take off and their flights having to be rescheduled. This is the second day in a row that flights have faced massive delays. Fog-related disruptions also affected train services, with 30 trains experiencing delays due to low visibility.