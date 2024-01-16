Delhi airport chaos LIVE: Extreme weather delays 30 flights, 17 cancelled
Delhi airport LIVE updates: Thirty departing flights were delayed, and 17 were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. Catch all the latest news updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Delhi airport chaos updates: Many flights and trains were delayed or cancelled in Delhi on Tuesday due to fog, leading to unsettling disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Airport officials stated that 30 departing flights were delayed, and 17 were cancelled because of adverse weather conditions.
The temperature dipped to 5 degrees Celsius, leading to delays with some passengers awaiting their flights at the airport.
Low visibility, making difficult for planes and trains to take off and their flights having to be rescheduled. This is the second day in a row that flights have faced massive delays. Fog-related disruptions also affected train services, with 30 trains experiencing delays due to low visibility.
READ: North India wakes up to thick layer of fog, trains, flights delayed
On Monday, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) instructed airlines to provide accurate real-time information on flight delays and sensitise airport staff for effective communication with passengers during fog-related disruptions.
READ: North India wakes up to thick layer of fog, trains, flights delayed
On Monday, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) instructed airlines to provide accurate real-time information on flight delays and sensitise airport staff for effective communication with passengers during fog-related disruptions.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also assured travellers that efforts were being made to minimise disruptions and emphasised the need for better communication. The DGCA released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for airlines to follow in such scenarios after chaos erupted in and outside IGI airport on Monday.
11:48 AM
As dense fog blankets North India, flight, train services delayed
10:43 AM
Delhi airport chaos: Thirty departing flights delayed, 17 cancelled
The minimum temperature fell to five degrees Celsius, causing delays with passengers awaiting their flights at the airport. This is the second day in a row that flights have faced massive delays.
Topics : Delhi airport IGI Airport Delhi weather Delhi Pollution Delhi winter Indira Gandhi International Airport DGCA
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 11:09 AM IST