Delhi airport chaos LIVE: Extreme weather delays 30 flights, 17 cancelled

Delhi airport LIVE updates: Thirty departing flights were delayed, and 17 were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. Catch all the latest news updates here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Indira Gandhi International Airport Authorities preparing airport during the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar.

Delhi airport chaos updates: Many flights and trains were delayed or cancelled in Delhi on Tuesday due to fog,  leading to unsettling disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Airport officials stated that 30 departing flights were delayed, and 17 were cancelled because of adverse weather conditions.

The temperature dipped to 5 degrees Celsius, leading to delays with some passengers awaiting their flights at the airport.
 Low visibility, making  difficult for planes and trains to take off and their flights having to be rescheduled. This is the second day in a row that flights have faced massive delays. Fog-related disruptions also affected train services, with 30 trains experiencing delays due to low visibility.

READ: North India wakes up to thick layer of fog, trains, flights delayed

On Monday, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) instructed airlines to provide accurate real-time information on flight delays and sensitise airport staff for effective communication with passengers during fog-related disruptions.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also assured travellers that efforts were being made to minimise disruptions and emphasised the need for better communication. The DGCA released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for airlines to follow in such scenarios after chaos erupted in and outside IGI airport on Monday.

 

11:48 AM

As dense fog blankets North India, flight, train services delayed

10:43 AM

Delhi airport chaos: Thirty departing flights delayed, 17 cancelled

 
 
This is the second day in a row that flights have faced massive delays.
 
Topics : Delhi airport IGI Airport Delhi weather Delhi Pollution Delhi winter Indira Gandhi International Airport DGCA

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

