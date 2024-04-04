Sync your tax savings with financial goals, assess your tax-planning needs

If you are one of those who have done a last-minute running around to complete your tax investments before March 31, you will do well to keep the momentum going in the new financial year. Starting your tax planning for 2024-2025 right at the start of the financial year will help you organise your finances better and maximise the benefits from tax-saving investments.

“Starting your tax planning early prevents last-minute stress that arises once employers ask for proof of tax-saving investment. It also ensures that your financial goals are aligned with your tax-saving investments,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive