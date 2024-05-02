Tailored for you: Why it makes better style sense than readymade clothing

A tailor will fit you according to your style and body shape. (Stock photo)

Anshika Arora is marketing executive for a multinational company in Gurugram. At work and in private life, she wears tailored clothes.

“I feel tailor-made is especially important for casual clothing, as ill-fitting clothing can appear sloppy and unkempt. A bespoke tailor will also take into account any unique body features, such as a sloping shoulder or a larger hip, to ensure that the clothing flatters your figure,” she says.

“You might choose the most expensive and exclusive fabric but if it is not sewn well and doesn’t fit your body right, then it is not going to work for you