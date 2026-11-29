How the scheme works

FAST-DS gives eligible taxpayers a one-time chance to correct past omissions. A valid declaration and payment protect the assets or income declared from further tax, penalties and prosecution under the Black Money Act. The scheme began on August 16, 2026, and online filing opened on September 1, 2026.

“They should first review overseas assets and income, establish their residential status and source of funds, and arrange supporting documents. Since declarations cannot be revised after the department determines the amount payable, accurate disclosure and timely filing are essential,” says Amit Agarwal, senior partner, Nangia & Co.

Who should opt for the scheme?

For financial year 2025–26, taxpayers may consider a revised return if the applicable deadline allows. An updated return offers no equivalent immunity under the Black Money Act. For earlier years, taxpayers may qualify for specified relief from penalties and prosecution if their foreign assets, excluding immovable property, total up to ~20 lakh. “Eligibility depends on residential status in the relevant year. Even current non-residents may qualify. Pending Black Money Act assessments do not automatically disqualify applicants, but completed assessments and certain concluded proceedings are excluded. Taxpayers should assess their eligibility and potential exposure before choosing a route,” says Agarwal.

Which foreign assets qualify?

The source of funds largely determines which category applies. Foreign bank accounts, United States brokerage holdings, overseas property, employee stock options and restricted stock units can qualify for a flat fee of ~1 lakh if they meet the scheme’s conditions for assets acquired from income already offered to tax in India or income earned abroad while the taxpayer was a non-resident. “However, assets funded by undisclosed income, or whose source cannot be explained, and foreign income not offered to tax attract a 60 per cent payment. Both categories can be covered in one declaration, provided the funding trail is properly documented,” says Agarwal.

Disclosure costs

Under Category A, which covers undisclosed foreign assets or income, taxpayers pay 30 per cent in tax plus an equal amount. The total comes to 60 per cent of the undisclosed value or income. The combined value of the assets and income in this category must not exceed ~1 crore. For instance, if an overseas bank account worth ~1.5 crore holds disclosed, tax-paid savings but earned ~10 lakh in interest that the taxpayer failed to report in India, the interest alone falls under Category A. The taxpayer would pay ~6 lakh on the interest.

“Under Category B, which covers foreign assets worth up to ~5 crore that were disclosed and taxed but inadvertently omitted from the relevant income tax return (ITR) schedule, the fee is a flat ~1 lakh. For example, if a ~1.5 crore overseas account and its interest income were disclosed and taxed but the account was omitted from the foreign assets schedule, the disclosure fee would be ~1 lakh,” says Parizad Sirwalla, partner, tax, KPMG in India.

How to value foreign assets

Use the fair market value of foreign assets as of March 31, 2026, to check whether their total falls within the relevant limit. For foreign bank accounts, add qualifying deposits from the date the account opened through the valuation date. Exclude redeposits of earlier withdrawals from the same account. If the taxpayer previously declared the account under Chapter VI of the Black Money Act and paid the tax and penalty, count only qualifying deposits after that declaration. Convert the resulting amount at the Reserve Bank of India reference rate. The applicable rate for the US dollar is ~94.6543 per dollar as of March 30, 2026.

“Taxpayers must upload supporting documents with Form 1, such as bank statements, transaction histories and proof of deposit sources. For assets other than bank accounts, a valuation difference of up to 20 per cent from the tax department’s assessment will not invalidate the declaration. This relaxation does not apply to bank accounts,” says Sirwalla.

Pros and cons of the scheme

FAST-DS can reduce the cost of correcting past omissions. Category A carries an effective cost of 60 per cent, against 120 per cent under the Black Money Act. Category B attracts a flat fee of ~1 lakh, against a possible penalty of ~10 lakh under the Act. The scheme also avoids double taxation if the taxpayer used undisclosed income to acquire an asset.

“However, the ~1 crore and ~5 crore eligibility caps may limit its reach. Only one consolidated Form 1 is allowed, and assets covered by concluded assessment or penalty proceedings are excluded. The 60 per cent cost under Category A is also substantial. Taxpayers should verify the asset’s source, value, residential status and applicable category before opting in,” says Riaz Thingna, partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.

What a valid declaration protects

If the taxpayer meets the scheme’s conditions, the department excludes the declared income or amount invested in the declared asset from total income under the Income-tax Act and the Black Money Act. The protection applies only to assets or income the taxpayer declares. Before they file, taxpayers should review all overseas bank and brokerage accounts, shares, employee stock options, properties, joint accounts and foreign income.

“The declaration is confidential, but it does not provide automatic immunity under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema). Any foreign exchange violations may still require separate regularisation or compounding, and penalties may apply,” says Thingna.

Assets or income are generally ineligible once Black Money Act assessment or penalty proceedings conclude. Taxpayers may still qualify if the department has issued a notice and the proceedings remain open.

Risks of leaving assets undisclosed

The scheme covers untaxed foreign assets or income as well as foreign assets that taxpayers acquired from explained sources but omitted from the relevant ITR schedule. “Eligible taxpayers get immunity from further tax, penalty and prosecution under the Black Money Act for the assets or income declared. Those who do not opt in risk tax and penal consequences if the department subsequently detects omissions,” says Aarti Raote, partner, Deloitte India.

The government receives information on Indian residents’ overseas financial assets through automatic exchange agreements with around 100 countries. The Annual Information Statement (AIS) reflects this information and also records domestic financial transactions linked to a taxpayer’s permanent account number (PAN).

How to file and pay

Identify all foreign assets and income omitted from your returns and disclose them in Form 1. The department has until one month after the end of the month in which you file the declaration to issue Form 2, which sets out the amount due. According to the department, you must pay within two months of the end of the month in which you receive Form 2 and report the payment in Form 3. “The department will then issue the final certificate in Form 4 within one month from the end of the month in which Form 3 is received,” says Raote.

FAST-DS: Key clarifications in FAQs

• Only omitted assets need to be declared; immunity covers declared items only

• Source of funding determines applicable category

• No double taxation on income used to buy an asset

• Accounts up to ₹20 lakh from disclosed sources may be exempt

• Category B: ₹1 lakh fee covers all qualifying assets and years

• Each joint holder must declare their own share

• Open to individuals, HUFs, firms, companies, LLPs, trusts, and legal heirs

• 20% valuation tolerance for certain assets, not bank accounts

• Current NRIs still liable for earlier periods of residency

Source: Grant Thornton Bharat