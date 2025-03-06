Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / US's crypto reserve plan a booster, but Indian investors must be cautious

US's crypto reserve plan a booster, but Indian investors must be cautious

Lack of regularity clarity in India and high volatility mean investors should take only limited exposure

Cryptocurrency
Premium

Bitcoin and Ethereum are expected to maintain dominance due to their first-mover advantage, security, and institutional backing. | Photo: Bloomberg

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

United States President Donald Trump on March 2, 2025, announced the establishment of a US Crypto Strategic Reserve, comprising Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. This move is being seen as a major step towards legitimising cryptocurrencies, which could also trigger a bull run in this asset class.
 
Impact: Inflows, price surge
 
The announcement led to a surge in trading volumes, with the crypto market seeing inflows of nearly Rs 300 billion overnight. Bitcoin surpassed Rs 94,000, while Ethereum climbed above Rs 2,500. “Such legitimisation of cryptos by the US government could drive mainstream adoption and increase institutional participation,” says
Topics : Donald Trump Bitcoin United States cryptocurrency Ethereum upgrade income tax return

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon