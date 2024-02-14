Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Use laddering to average out returns, minimise reinvestment risks

Those keen to strike a balance between risk and reward may go for barbell strategy

deposit, funds, investment
Premium

Representative Picture

Bindisha Sarang New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fixed deposits (FDs) are offering attractive returns at present. SBM Bank is offering 8.25 per cent for a deposit period of 3 years and 2 days. RBL is offering 8.1 per cent on 18-24-month deposits. Unity Small Finance Bank is offering as much as 9 per cent over 1,001 days.

Experts say while interest rates are at an all-time high, the party may end soon.

Says Anshul Gupta, co-founder and chief investment officer, Wint Wealth: “FD rates are close to the peak and are expected to go down a few quarters down the line.”

In short, this is the best time to get

Also Read

Company fixed deposit rates' terms, tenure explained in one table

Interest rates, tenure, terms of fixed deposits explained in table

Chart: Corporate fixed deposits offered by various companies

Company fixed deposit interest rates, tenure range explained in chart

Term insurance test and getting into movies: Top personal finance stories

Switzerland emerges as best country for rich Indians to build multi-generational wealth

You can now get your expensive glasses, spectacles and lenses insured too

Where are FIIs investing? Best-performing India-focused offshore equity funds

Tax savings: Give loan, not gift, to spouse to avoid income clubbing

Global fintech investment drops to 5-year low, India funding halves to $3 bn

Topics : Personal Finance Guide to Personal Finance Investment Fixed deposits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon