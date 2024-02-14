Use laddering to average out returns, minimise reinvestment risks

Fixed deposits (FDs) are offering attractive returns at present. SBM Bank is offering 8.25 per cent for a deposit period of 3 years and 2 days. RBL is offering 8.1 per cent on 18-24-month deposits. Unity Small Finance Bank is offering as much as 9 per cent over 1,001 days.

Experts say while interest rates are at an all-time high, the party may end soon.

Says Anshul Gupta, co-founder and chief investment officer, Wint Wealth: “FD rates are close to the peak and are expected to go down a few quarters down the line.”

In short, this is the best time to get