Use passive funds in portfolio for broad-based, low-cost, stable allocation

For the first time in September 2025, net new folio additions in passive mutual fund schemes exceeded those in active equity schemes. Passive schemes — including index funds, ETFs and fund-of-funds (FoFs) — added 2.1 million accounts, compared with 1.4 mn additions in active equity schemes.

What are the key drivers for this?

Precious-metal ETFs were the main catalyst. “Passive schemes added 1.32 mn folios in the month, mainly due to inflows into gold and silver ETFs,” says Siddharth Srivastava, head (ETF product & fund manager), Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

Precious metals, which have returned over 40 per cent