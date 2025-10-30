Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Use passive funds in portfolio for broad-based, low-cost, stable allocation

Use passive funds in portfolio for broad-based, low-cost, stable allocation

With passive folio additions overtaking active ones, they can also be used in the satellite portfolio for narrow, tactical, and trading calls

flexi-cap funds, stock market trading, AUM, Mutual Funds
premium

Investors increasingly use passive funds because they remove the risk of underperformance and the need to constantly check fund manager performance and switch funds.

Himali Patel Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the first time in September 2025, net new folio additions in passive mutual fund schemes exceeded those in active equity schemes. Passive schemes — including index funds, ETFs and fund-of-funds (FoFs) — added 2.1 million accounts, compared with 1.4 mn additions in active equity schemes.
 
What are the key drivers for this?
 
Precious-metal ETFs were the main catalyst. “Passive schemes added 1.32 mn folios in the month, mainly due to inflows into gold and silver ETFs,” says Siddharth Srivastava, head (ETF product & fund manager), Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).
 
Precious metals, which have returned over 40 per cent
Topics : ETF Mutual Funds passive funds Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon