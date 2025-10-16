Value funds help balance growth portfolios; invest with 5-year view

Inflows into value and contra funds surged from Rs 1,141 crore in August to Rs 2,108 crore in September, an 84.7 per cent month-on-month increase, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India ( Amfi ). Thirty-nine funds in this category have total assets under management (AUM) of Rs 2.07 trillion.

“The increase indicates a recovery from the low levels seen in the June quarter. Flows have returned to levels seen in March,” says Piyush Gupta, director – financial services, Crisil Intelligence.

Over the medium to long term (five, 10 and 20 years), value funds have delivered