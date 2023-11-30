Why investing in IPOs is risky and how you can make a safe market bet

With the secondary market doing well (the Nifty 50 has given a return of 11.2 per cent year-to-date), activity within the initial public offering (IPO) market has surged too. Instead of getting influenced by the salesmanship that usually accompanies these primary market offerings, investors need to participate in them only after a careful assessment.

Investors run multiple risks when they participate in the primary market, over and above what they face in the secondary market.



Bulls vs bears

A seller’s market: Promoters bring IPOs to the market when there is ample liquidity, sentiment is bullish, and listed peers belonging to the same sector are trading at attractive valuations. Investors are prepared to pay a higher price for equities in