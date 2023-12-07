Will or gift: The better way to transfer assets to the next generation

Actor Amitabh Bachchan gifted his Rs 50-crore bungalow 'Prateeksha' in Mumbai’s Juhu to his daughter Shweta Nanda last month. The ownership transfer was formalised through two separate gift deeds, which were signed on November 8. A little less than a decade ago, a billionaire industrialist gifted his 37 per cent stake in his business, worth almost Rs 1,041 crore, to his son. The older man was allegedly driven out of his house in Mumbai a few years later.

Hearing stories like these is not easy for parents who want to bless the next generation with their wealth. "Planning for the transfer of assets to the next generation is an important aspect of financial and estate planning. One common dilemma faced