Monday, June 02, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / 203 fresh cases take India's Covid tally past 3,900-mark; 4 deaths reported

203 fresh cases take India's Covid tally past 3,900-mark; 4 deaths reported

Kerala, currently the worst-hit state, accounts for 1,435 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (506), Delhi (483), Gujarat (338), and West Bengal (331)

Covid, Covid in india, india coronavirus case

India's Covid-19 active caseload on Monday rose to 3,961. (File photo/PTI)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s active Covid-19 caseload has surged to 3,961, with 203 new infections and four deaths reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare's (MoHFW's) latest update on Monday at 8.00 am.
 
Kerala, currently the worst-hit state, accounts for 1,435 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (506), Delhi (483), Gujarat (338), and West Bengal (331).
 
Other states with rising numbers include Karnataka (253), Tamil Nadu (189), Uttar Pradesh (157), and Rajasthan (69).

Covid-19 cases surge sharply

The spike has been sharp. From 257 active cases on May 22, the count jumped to 1,010 by May 26, and then more than tripled to 3,961 by Monday (June 2).
 

Covid-19 regional case updates

The four fatalities included one each from Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra. The deceased from Delhi was identified as a “22-year-old female with old treated pulmonary Koch’s/ post tuberculosis lung disease/ Bilateral lower respiratory tract infection.”

Also Read

covid

Active Covid-19 cases in India rise to 3,758; 2 deaths reported in 24 hours

Healthy food, Healthy diet, diet, food, protein rich diet

How balanced protein-rich diet can help prevent muscle injuries in over-50s

Night owls, working late at night

Night owls at higher risk of age-related cognitive decline, finds study

school children obesity, children

Delhi schoolkids face surge in obesity and hypertension, warns Aiims study

covid, corona, coronavirus

India logs 2,710 active Covid-19 cases, Kerala tops with 1,147 infections

 
From Tamil Nadu, a 25-year-old male with bronchial asthma and severe acute tubular injury and an incidental Covid positive status succumbed to the infection, according to MoHFW.
  In Maharashtra, a 44-year-old male suffered from severe acute respiratory distress syndrome with dilated aortic regurgitation and was Covid-19 positive. The details of the death in Kerala are still awaited.
 
Of the new cases, West Bengal reported 44 infections, followed by Delhi with 47, Kerala with 35, Maharashtra with 21, and Gujarat with 18 cases, the data showed.
 
According to data, 370 people have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

States ramp up preparedness

To counter this surge, several states and UTs have come out with advisories asking both government and private hospitals to ensure preparedness in terms of beds, oxygen, antibiotics, and other drugs.
 
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the genome sequencing of samples from the western and southern regions has indicated that the current rise is driven by subvariants of Omicron, which so far appear to be mild in nature.

People urged to remain calm

Officials have urged the public not to panic, noting that most cases remain mild.
 
The four subvariants identified are LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1, with the first three being more prevalent.
 
As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) has listed the LF.7 and NB.1.8 Covid subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, one level below being designated as Variants of Concern or Interest.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

India covid cases

Infectious variants, viral season behind Covid surge, say experts

HIV, Vaccine, vaccination

US FDA approves Moderna's new lower-dose Covid-19 vaccine 'mNexspike'

cigarette, Smoking

Hookah with friends, smoke breaks at work? Tobacco is silently wrecking you

Man smoking cigarette, tobacco

World No Tobacco Day: Theme, significance, history & facts you need to know

drugs

CDSCO lists 17 drugs safe to flush to prevent harm from misuse at home

Topics : Coronavirus News Health with BS BS Web Reports Coronavirus Tests health news Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayScoda Tubes IPO Allotment Prostarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon