Covid-19 cases in India rise to 3,395; Delhi man among 4 dead in 24 hours

Covid-19 cases are on the rise across India, with 3,395 active infections as of Saturday, May 31. According to latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the highest number of active cases has been recorded in Kerala (1,336), Maharashtra (467), Delhi (375), Gujarat (265), Karnataka (234), West Bengal (205), Tamil Nadu (185), and Uttar Pradesh (117). In the last 24 hours, four deaths (all men) have been reported — one each from Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi currently reports 375 active cases — an increase of 81 since the yesterday — and one death. The deceased was identified as a “71-year-old male with pneumonia, septic shock with acute kidney injury.” Amid 467 active cases in Maharashtra, the state in last 24 hours reported 43 new infections. A 63-year-old man with co-morbidities and who tested positive for Covid-19 died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. In view of the Covid-19 situation in the state and the reopening of schools soon, Karnataka government has asked parents not to send their children to school, if they have fever, cough, cold and other symptoms. The country witnessed a steep increase in active Covid-19 cases, rising from 257 on May 22 to 1,010 by May 26, and further surging to 3,395 by May 31. In the past 24 hours alone, 685 new infections were recorded. To counter this surge, several states and UTs have come out with advisories asking both government and private hospitals to ensure preparedness in terms of beds, oxygen, antibiotics and other drugs. Officials have urged the public not to panic, noting that most cases remain mild in nature. According to data, 265 people have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.
New Sub-Variants Identified: NB.1.8.1 and LF.7
The recent spike in Covid cases across certain states is being linked to the emergence of two new sub-variants — NB.1.8.1 and LF.7. These variants show genetic variations from earlier strains and are under close watch by health authorities. The World Health Organization (WHO) has categorized them as “Variants Under Monitoring,” not yet as “Variants of Concern" due to their growing global spread and ability to evade immune defenses.
Should you be concerned?
These subvariants are more transmissible than its predecessors and have contributed to rising cases and hospitalisations in countries like China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Australia.
While they have not been linked to increased severity, their rapid transmission has led health authorities to recommend caution—particularly for vulnerable and high-risk populations.
Vaccination continues to be the most effective protection, experts emphasise, along with the use of masks in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces.