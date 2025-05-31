Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World No Tobacco Day: Theme, significance, history & facts you need to know

World No Tobacco Day: Theme, significance, history & facts you need to know

This year's theme-'Bright products. Dark intentions'-exposes how tobacco firms use flavours, design, and digital marketing to lure young users

Tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Maybe it’s the first thing in the morning, or during a midday slump, or after a stressful call—your hand reaches for a cigarette. “It’s just one,” you say. But is it? And what is that one cigarette really doing to your future?
 
This World No Tobacco Day 2025, it’s time to cut through the noise. Established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1987, the day aims to spotlight the dangers of tobacco and advocate for prevention and quitting.

Why May 31 is World No Tobacco Day

The WHO’s World Health Assembly designated May 31 as World No Tobacco Day through Resolution WHA42.19 in 1988. The fixed date provides a global rallying point for public health efforts against tobacco use.
 

What is the significance of World No Tobacco Day?

World No Tobacco Day serves as a powerful global reminder to:
  • Educate the public on health risks tied to tobacco and nicotine products
  • Expose tactics used by the tobacco industry to lure users, especially youth
  • Promote policies like tobacco taxes, plain packaging, and public bans
  • Support smokers in quitting with resources and campaigns

Theme for 2025: ‘Bright products. Dark intentions’

This year’s theme—“Bright products. Dark intentions. Unmasking the Appeal”—targets the growing youth-focused strategies of the tobacco industry. According to WHO, these companies actively manipulate young consumers through product design and marketing.

“Every day, the tobacco and nicotine industries use carefully engineered products and deceptive tactics to hook a new generation of users,” warns WHO. 
How the industry targets young people
 
The WHO highlights several tactics designed to entice youth:
  • Flavours: Over 16,000 sweet or fruity flavours hide tobacco’s harshness
  • Social media marketing: Influencer partnerships glamorise vaping culture
  • Design: Sleek, tech-inspired gadgets make vaping feel modern and stylish

Stark facts: the global impact of tobacco

Tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide:
  • Over 8 million deaths annually—7 million from direct use, 1.3 million from passive exposure
  • 37 million adolescents (aged 13–15) currently use tobacco products
  • E-cigarette content has amassed over 3.4 billion views on social media
  • Tobacco-related health costs and productivity losses exceed $1.4 trillion per year globally

What tobacco does to your body and mind

Nicotine hijacks your brain’s reward system. Doctors warn it delivers a temporary dopamine hit, followed by irritability and fatigue—pulling you into a cycle of dependence.
 
Long-term effects include:
  • Memory and focus issues
  • Sleep disruption
  • Anxiety and depression
  • Premature skin and organ aging
  • Lung diseases
  • Heart diseases
If you want better energy, sharper focus, and long-term health—know this: tobacco isn’t helping. It’s holding you back. This May 31, choose to break the cycle.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: May 31 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

