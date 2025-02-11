Business Standard

Apollo Hospitals to add 5 new metro hospitals with over 1,400 beds in FY26

Apollo Hospitals to add 5 new metro hospitals with over 1,400 beds in FY26

The expansion will include a 500-bed facility in Gurugram, a new hospital in Hyderabad, a women-focused cancer centre in Delhi, and additional facilities in Kolkata and Pune

Krishnan Akhileswaran, CFO, Apollo Hospitals

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is set to expand its presence in metro cities with the addition of five hospitals, bringing over 1,400 beds in FY26. The planned expansion will strengthen its footprint in key metro cities.
 
The expansion will include a 500-bed facility in Gurugram, a new hospital in Hyderabad, a women-focused cancer centre in Delhi, and additional facilities in Kolkata and Pune.
 
Krishnan Akhileswaran, group chief financial officer (CFO) at Apollo Hospitals, stated, "In FY26, we are adding five hospitals with over 1,400 beds, most of which will be started by the end of the year. The additions in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune will strengthen our presence in key metro cities where we already have a strong footprint."
 
 
Overall, Apollo aims to add a total of 3,512 beds across 11 locations over the next three to four years.
 
Apollo is also actively expanding its telemedicine services across three key segments: retail consultations through the Apollo 24/7 platform, government partnerships for district hospital support, and corporate collaborations with large public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Beyond domestic expansion, the company is also looking at telehealth growth in international markets. "We have signed a deal with Mayapada Healthcare Group, Indonesia, which includes tele-ICU and tele-radiology services. We see telehealth playing a key role in our global engagements," Akhileswaran said. 
Dr Madhu Sasidhar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Apollo
 
Addressing the company’s focus on cancer care, Madhu Sasidhar, president and chief executive officer of Apollo’s hospital division, clarified that Apollo does not operate dedicated cancer units beyond its proton therapy centre in Chennai. Instead, the hospitals maintain a flexible approach to cancer treatment, adjusting bed capacity as needed. With a significant portion of cancer care shifting to outpatient services, Apollo aims to enhance its treatment capabilities through integrated hospital networks.
 
"All our large hospitals are capable of handling oncology cases, as bed capacity is not an issue and a major chunk of cancer care is shifting to outpatient settings," Sasidhar added.
 
In response to the government’s recent announcement regarding public-private partnership (PPP) initiatives for cancer daycare centres, the company stated that Apollo is open to exploring such models if viable opportunities arise.
 
Apollo will continue to focus on non-hospital revenue streams, particularly diagnostics and retail healthcare. Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited (AHLL), which houses these businesses, recorded 15 per cent revenue growth in Q3, with Ebitda improving by 18–22 per cent.
 
"The focus has been on pruning non-performing franchisees and improving business efficiencies. Our retail healthcare segment currently operates at 9 per cent Ebitda, with a target to reach 15 per cent next year," Akhileswaran said.
 
As of December 31, 2024, Apollo Hospitals has 7,996 beds across its network, excluding managed and AHLL beds.

Topics : Apollo Hospitals healthcare medical industry

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

