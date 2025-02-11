Business Standard

Apollo Hospitals share tanks 5% post Q3 as investors flock to book profit

Apollo Hospitals' consolidated profit rose 51.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 372.3 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 245.3 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q3FY24)

Apollo Hospitals has been investing big in infrastructure and bringing in advanced technologies such as Proton Therapy for cancer treatment, which has resulted in a higher debt

Apollo Hospitals has been investing big in infrastructure and bringing in advanced technologies such as Proton Therapy for cancer treatment, which has resulted in a higher debt

Apollo Hospitals share price: Hospital chain operator Apollo Hospitals share price tumbled as much as 4.52 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 6,460 per share on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. 
 
The fall in the Apollo Hospitals share price came amid profit booking after the company posted strong Q3 results, analysts said. 
 
Apollo Hospitals’ consolidated profit rose 51.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 372.3 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 245.3 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q3FY24).
 
The revenue from operations climbed 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,526.9 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 4,850.6 crore in Q3FY24. 
 
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), also known as operating profit, soared 24.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 761.5 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 613.7 crore a year ago. 

Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 110 basis points (bps) 13.8 per cent in Q3FY25, from 12.7 per cent a year ago.  Also Read: Apollo Hospital Q3FY25 Results
 
Apollo Hospitals dividend
 
The Board of Directors also declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 for FY25. The Board has fixed the record date as February 15 for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend and the said Interim Dividend will be paid on or before February 28, 2025.
 
The company also claimed that it is on track to add 3,512 beds over a period of 3 to 4 years, beginning FY26.
 
Prathap C Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said, “Our strategic partnership with Microsoft is accelerating our Al-driven healthcare transformation, including innovation in disease progression, and genomics. By collaborating with the University of Leicester, we are equipping the next generation of healthcare professionals with unmatched skills. Taking our impact global, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mayapada Healthcare Group, Indonesia to transform the region's healthcare landscape by enhancing medical capabilities, clinical programs, and operational excellence in oncology, cardiology, neurology, and transplant surgery.”
 
Apollo Hospitals outlook
 
The company is confident about the plans to create a sustainable impact and value to 'Heal in India' and 'Heal by India' with world-class healthcare and cutting-edge innovation not just for India but for the world, Reddy added.
 
At 10:43 AM, Apollo Hospitals share was trading 3.83 per cent lower at Rs 6,507.15 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.44 per cent lower at 76,974.25 levels.

