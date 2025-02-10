Apollo Hospital Q3FY25 results: Profit rises 51%, revenue soars 13.9%

Apollo Hospital posted a 51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 372.3 crore for Q3FY25, while revenue from operations grew by 13.9 per cent to Rs 5,526.9 crore.
Sequentially, revenue from operations fell by 1.1 per cent, whereas profit after tax (PAT) declined by 1.7 per cent.
Commenting on this, Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, stated, “With Q3FY25 revenues rising and Ebitda expanding, our performance is a testament to our commitment to a healthier India. We are on track to add 3,512 beds across 11 locations over three to four years beginning FY26. The results reflect our growth story that underlines our purpose of healing India and touching more than a billion lives.”
Overall hospital occupancy rose to 68 per cent from 66 per cent last year, driven by increased patient volume. While the Tamil Nadu cluster saw 8 per cent revenue growth and an 11 per cent average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) increase to Rs 77,084, occupancy decreased to 64 per cent.
The Andhra Pradesh-Telangana region led with 24 per cent revenue growth, a 15 per cent inpatient (IP) volume increase, and 9 per cent ARPOB growth to Rs 63,013, alongside a significant occupancy jump to 66 per cent. Karnataka’s revenue grew 17 per cent with 71 per cent occupancy. The eastern region’s revenue increased 8 per cent with stable occupancy. The western region saw 12 per cent revenue growth but a slight dip in IP volume. The northern region achieved 11 per cent revenue growth and improved occupancy at 74 per cent.
As of December 31, 2024, Apollo Hospitals operated 7,996 beds (excluding AHLL and managed beds).