AstraZeneca responds to Covishield vaccine concerns: Here's what they said

In response to growing concerns surrounding potential side effects linked to the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical giant restated its dedication to patient safety. This announcement followed acknowledgements that the vaccine, known as Covishield in India and produced by the Serum Institute of India, can lead to rare instances of blood clots and low platelet counts.

While this isn't the first time AstraZeneca has addressed side effects associated with its Covid vaccine, recent developments in a United Kingdom (UK) court case involving a 100 million pound class action lawsuit have prompted the company to concede that the vaccine can indeed cause Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) in very rare cases.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson stated, "Our sympathy goes out to anyone who has lost loved ones or reported health problems. Patient safety is our highest priority, and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines."





Despite these rare occurrences, AstraZeneca maintains confidence in its vaccine's safety and efficacy, citing extensive clinical trial data and real-world evidence.

Regulatory agencies worldwide assert that vaccination's benefits outweigh the risks of such extremely rare side effects.

Reports indicate that AstraZeneca made this admission in court documents related to a case alleging that the vaccine caused death and serious injury in numerous instances.

Covishield, produced by the Serum Institute of India, utilises a viral vector platform rather than mRNA technology. The vaccine employs a modified chimpanzee adenovirus (ChAdOx1) to carry the Covid-19 spike protein into human cells. While incapable of infecting the recipient, this modified virus instructs the immune system to prepare a defence against similar viruses. Similar technology has been utilised in vaccines for viruses such as Ebola.

In 2023, the World Health Organisation (WHO) identified TTS as a new adverse event following immunisation with Covid-19 non-replicant adenovirus vector-based vaccines, including the AstraZeneca Covid-19 ChAdOx-1 vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson Janssen Covid-19 Ad26.COV2-S vaccines.

WHO issued interim emergency guidance to raise awareness about TTS in the context of Covid-19 vaccination and assist healthcare providers in assessing and managing potential TTS cases.

