Astrazeneca row: Only 7 in a million at risk of TTS, says ex-ICMR scientist

Raman Gangakhedkar, former scientist of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has clarified that a minority of individuals might encounter potential risks associated with the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine.

While speaking to News18, Gangakhedkar said only a small fraction, approximately seven to eight individuals per one million recipients of the Covishield vaccine, may face the possibility of experiencing a rare side effect known as Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS). He emphasised that the risk is highest after the initial dose, subsequently decreasing with remainder doses.

The scientist also said that adverse reactions are likely to manifest within the initial two to three months following the vaccination. However, considering the significant benefits of the vaccine to millions of recipients, Gangakhedkar emphasised that the associated risk remains minimal.

AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical company behind Covishield, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, recently acknowledged in UK court documents that the vaccine could potentially lead to TTS, a condition characterised by blood clots and low platelet levels.

Earlier in the day, the parents of a woman who died after receiving the Covishield vaccine will file a case against the Serum Institute of India (SII), the Economic Times reported about the Indian company that manufactures the Covid-19 inoculation for UK’s AstraZeneca.

The news comes after AstraZeneca acknowledged in a court that the vaccine can lead to a rare side effect.

Venugopalan Govindan, father of Karunya, who died post-vaccination, said AstraZeneca’s admission was “too late”, following numerous casualties.

“AstraZeneca and SII should have stopped the manufacture and supply of these vaccines when 15 European countries either suspended or age-limited them due to deaths from blood clots that happened in March 2021, within a couple of months of the rollout of the vaccine itself,” said Govindan.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of AstraZeneca said in a statement, “Our sympathy goes out to anyone who has lost loved ones or reported health problems. Patient safety is our highest priority, and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines.”

The news also soon took a political flavour as the Samajwadi Party and the RJD, accused the BJP-led government. The Samajwadi Party alleged that the BJP took a "commission" from the manufacturer of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Additionally, the RJD also accused the Centre of administering the “wrong” vaccine to the country’s people.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj urged the central government to take prompt action in addressing the vaccine’s alleged adverse effects.