Parents to sue Serum Institute over daughter's alleged Covishield death

The parents of a woman who died after receiving the Covishield vaccine will file a case against the Serum Institute of India (SII), the Economic Times (ET) reported about the Indian company that manufactures the Covid-19 inoculation for UK’s AstraZeneca.

Venugopalan Govindan, father of Karunya, who died post-vaccination, said AstraZeneca's admission was "too late," following numerous casualties.

"AstraZeneca and SII should have stopped the manufacture and supply of these vaccines when 15 European countries either suspended or age-limited them due to deaths from blood clots that happened in March 2021, within a couple of months of the rollout of the vaccine itself," said Govindan.

The parents have lodged a writ petition seeking redressal and the appointment of an independent medical board to investigate their daughter's death. When approached for comment by ET, SII declined to engage on the matter.

According to reports, AstraZeneca has conceded in legal documentation that Covishield, "can, in very rare cases, induce TTS (Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome)."

"In India, Covishield, which inoculated 90 per cent of the populace, has performed commendably," a senior person from a national Covid working group told ET, downplaying concerns about adverse reactions.

Govindan further alleged companies and the government had promoted Covid-19 vaccines as "safe and efficacious" without adequate data.