Ayushman Bharat key agenda for health, pharma as new govt to take oath

Expansion of Ayushman Bharat and implementation of revised Schedule M (related to quality drug production) and the pharma marketing code may be at the top of the agenda for the health ministry and the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) as the new government takes oath.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the flagship health care insurance scheme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, is set to receive a concerted push from the health ministry under the new government.

Sources indicate that the scheme, touted as the largest health protection programme in the world, may see an