Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ayushman Bharat key agenda for health, pharma as new govt to take oath

According to data available on the National Health Authority (NHA) dashboard, the scheme has covered over 345 mn citizens who received free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh for hospitalisation to date

Health ministry
Premium

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is set to receive a concerted push from the health ministry under the new government. (Photo: X @MoHFW_INDIA)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Expansion of Ayushman Bharat and implementation of revised Schedule M (related to quality drug production) and the pharma marketing code may be at the top of the agenda for the health ministry and the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) as the new government takes oath.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the flagship health care insurance scheme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, is set to receive a concerted push from the health ministry under the new government.

Sources indicate that the scheme, touted as the largest health protection programme in the world, may see an
Topics : Ayushman Bharat India Prime Minister Bharatiya Janata Party Healthcare in India Central government health scheme India healthcare Indian drug firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon