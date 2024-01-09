Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram Mandir: UP declares Jan 22 as dry day; schools, colleges to remain shut

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered that liquor shops will remain closed in the state on January 22 because of the Ram temple opening ceremony

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ram temple opening: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the state on January 22 in the wake of the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

In addition to declaring a holiday for educational institutions, CM Yogi said that there would be no sale of liquor across the state on January 22.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Adityanath has also ordered that all government buildings be decked on January 22 and that fireworks be set off to commemorate the occasion.

The chief minister, who is in Ayodhya to review the preparations for the ceremony, also directed the implementation of the 'Kumbh Model' of cleanliness in Ayodhya.

He announced the commencement of a cleanliness campaign in Ayodhya on January 14, underscoring the significance of maintaining a clean and hygienic city during the preparations for the consecration ceremony.

He further told officials that resting places for VVIPs should be decided in advance, ensuring a smooth and organised flow of the ceremony.

Preparations in full swing for Ram temple opening ceremony


The preparations are in full swing for the 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

Idols of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman, and Garuda, 'vahana' of Lord Vishnu, have been installed at the entrance gate of the Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Invitation cards for the ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs, including priests, donors, and several politicians.

The ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16, with the temple trust-appointed host conducting the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offering to cows will be held on the banks of the Saryu River.

On January 18, formal rituals will kick off with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu puja. On January 19, the holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Why the temple will be consecrated on January 22

How Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for rise of spiritual tourism in Ayodhya

Ram Darbar, Sita Koop: Ayodhya Trust shares features of Ram temple

CCPA prepares draft guidelines to curb misleading ads in coaching sector

India, Sri Lanka discuss early launch of UPI payment system in country

'Ahlan Modi': PM Modi to address Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi on Feb 13

India, UK next round of talks for proposed free trade agreement from Wed

2023 recorded hottest year ever as Earth nears critical 1.5C limit


The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

On January 21, the Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns and will be laid. On the mega day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' at around 12:20 pm.

(With inputs from agencies)
Topics : Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government Ayodhya Ram temple BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon