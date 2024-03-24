Bharat Biotech's TB vaccine MTBVAC begins clinical trials in India

MTBVAC, a new tuberculosis vaccine derived from a human strain of the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, has begun clinical trials in India. Developed by Biofabri and partnered with Bharat Biotech in India, MTBVAC holds promise as a more effective and long-lasting alternative to the BCG vaccine, the only currently available TB vaccine.

BCG, over a century old, offers limited protection against pulmonary TB, the most common and transmissible form of the disease.

Undertaken by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Biofabri, these clinical trials aim to assess the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of MTBVAC. TB claims over 1.6 million lives annually and infects more than 10 million worldwide each year. India, with the world's highest TB burden, is a crucial testing ground for MTBVAC.

The trials will assess the vaccine's safety, immune response, and efficacy in preventing TB in adults and adolescents. MTBVAC has been developed after research spanning over three decades.

The vaccine entered Phase 3 clinical trials in newborns in 2023, comparing its efficacy with the traditional BCG vaccine. Simultaneously, trials in HIV-uninfected and HIV-infected adults have been initiated to assess safety and immunogenicity, with plans for further efficacy studies in adolescents and adults in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking on this, Esteban Rodriguez, chief executive officer of Biofabri, stated, “After more than three decades of research, it is a giant step to test in adults and adolescents in the country where 28 per cent of the world’s TB cases accumulate." He concluded that more effort and funding are needed to combat TB, which remains one of the world’s leading infectious causes of death, especially in India.

Krishna Ella, executive chairman of Bharat Biotech, stated, “Our quest for a more effective vaccine against tuberculosis received a big boost today, with clinical trials in India. Our goal to develop TB vaccines to prevent disease in adults and adolescents has taken a big step today. We are honoured to partner with Biofabri.”

MTBVAC's development is a global public-private partnership. The European Union, American institutions like IAVI, and the National Institutes of Health have all played a role in funding and conducting various stages of the trials.