Centre forms committee to look into Ayushman Bharat implementation

A key task of the committee is to suggest measures to prevent fraud or misuse of the scheme

This revised health benefit package is expected to be rolled out from November this year, the health ministry said

Sanket Koul
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced the formation of an expert committee to review the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The 16-member committee, chaired by Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health) at NITI Aayog, will oversee the progress of AB-PMJAY in terms of beneficiary identification, hospitalisation, and modes of implementation, as per a ministry communication dated March 8.
A key task of the committee is to suggest measures to prevent fraud or misuse of the scheme. Additionally, the committee will discuss ways to provide linkages with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs).

“The expansion and convergence of the beneficiary base and extending services and benefits under the scheme will also be discussed,” according to the committee’s terms of reference. The committee is required to submit its report within 45 days from the issue of the order of its constitution.

The committee will also include Health Secretary Apurva Chandra, Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Authority (NHA), former NHA CEO Indu Bhushan, and representatives from private entities such as Apollo Hospitals, Nathealth, and Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, among others.

Topics : Ayushman Bharat Health sector National Health Mission

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

