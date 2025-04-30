Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 07:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi Cabinet approves three health reforms, including OPD outsourcing

Delhi Cabinet approves three health reforms, including OPD outsourcing

Every day, the government is taking steps to provide the best facilities in our hospitals, said the Delhi health minister

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to three major health sector reforms aimed at improving service delivery. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to three major health sector reforms aimed at improving service delivery and infrastructure in government hospitals, including the setting up of a price monitoring and resource unit, and the outsourcing of OPD/IPD registrations and diagnostic services.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh told PTI that the government, in its efforts to enhance health infrastructure, approved three key reforms on Tuedday. 

He said that the three agenda items -- centred on price regulation, operational outsourcing, and PPP-driven diagnostic services -- reflect the government's focus on strengthening healthcare delivery and governance in the capital.

 

Every day, the Delhi government is taking steps to provide the best facilities in our hospitals, Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

