Health ministry asks all states, UTs to release daily heatstroke cases data

Amid intense heatwave across the country, the health ministry issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories (UTs) to start submitting daily the data on heatstroke cases and deaths, along with total deaths from March 1, 2024 on Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP) under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH).



The advisory instructs state administrations to spread public awareness about the precautions to be taken to safeguard against extreme heat.

