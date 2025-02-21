Friday, February 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Health Ministry launches mass screening drive to detect adults with NCDs

Health Ministry launches mass screening drive to detect adults with NCDs

The health ministry aims to achieve 100 percent screening of all individuals aged 30 years and above for prevalent Non-Communicable Diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, and even cancers

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has launched a special NCD screening drive to counter the growing burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) across the country. 
 
The drive, which will run from 20th February to 31st March, 2025, aims to ensure 100% coverage of individuals aged 30 years and above to detect and manage NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension, and three common cancers - oral, breast, and cervical.
 
The National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) is a nationwide initiative aimed to be executed at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) and other healthcare facilities.
 
The screening drive has equipped healthcare workers with the necessary training to provide screening services directly to individuals in their homes. This is done through door-to-door campaigns, allowing them to reach and assist more people effectively.
 

What are the key highlights of the NCD Screening Campaign?

  • Door-to-door outreach: This campaign includes trained ASHAs, ANMs, and frontline workers who will conduct a door-to-door campaign to ensure maximum screening coverage.
  • Essential Supplies: States and Union Territories (UTs) will ensure that all the essential medical supplies, including BP monitors, glucometers, and necessary medications will be available at all the healthcare centres.
  • Real-Time Monitoring: The NP NCD portal will update the data on screening, treatment, and follow-ups regularly to ensure transparency and accountability. 
  • Multi-Level Coordination: To ensure seamless execution of the campaign, nodal officers will be appointed at the facility, block, district and state level.
  • Daily Progress Review: A daily update will be shared with the Ministry by the states and UTs at 6 pm. It will help in continuous monitoring and technical support. 

What are the objectives of the screening campaign?

The campaign aims to ensure early detection of NCDs through 100 percent screening. The initiative seeks to lower the complications associated with NCDs through establishing structured treatment and follow-up protocols. This will also help reduce healthcare costs and improve the overall quality of life for individuals across the country. 
 
The Indian government aims to strengthen preventive healthcare to ensure universal access to quality health services under the Ayushman Bharat initiative. This special drive is a major step towards a healthier and NCD-free India. 

Topics : Health Ministry National Health Mission NCDs

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

