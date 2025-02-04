Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Health ministry releases first quality ratings for Internal Medicine Dept

Health ministry releases first quality ratings for Internal Medicine Dept

The ratings, based largely on 2023 data, are being used to allocate funding to hospitals as part of a comprehensive plan to enhance public healthcare services

Hospitals, hospitals in India

Image: Bloomberg

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Assuta Ashdod Hospital in Ashdod was rated Israel's top medical center in the Health Ministry's first ever quality and service ratings released on Monday.

The pilot rating system evaluated public hospitals on six key criteria -- staffing levels of specialist physicians, qualified nurses with advanced training, readmission rates within seven days of discharge, patient satisfaction surveys, and implementation of internal service improvement processes.

"Internal medicine departments are the backbone of our healthcare system, caring for our most complex patients," said Health Minister Uriel Buso. "This new rating system will help drive improvements in care quality and service delivery."

Nazareth Hospital EMMS and the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan took second and third place, respectively.

 

"This is a crucial step for improving inpatient care," said Dr. Hagar Mizrachi, Head of the Ministry's Medical Division. She noted that future evaluations will expand to include additional healthcare professionals working in internal medicine departments.

The ratings, based largely on 2023 data, are being used to allocate funding to hospitals as part of a comprehensive plan to enhance public healthcare services. This initiative falls under the Hospital-Health Fund Settlement Law for 2021-2025, which aims to improve healthcare delivery across Israel's public hospital system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JP Nadda, Nadda

India has robust system to tackle pandemics: Health min tells Rajya Sabha

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer in non-smokers on rise, air pollution could be driver: Study

Lab test, research, r&d, chemicals, medical research, vaccine, health, pharma

IIT Madras launches cancer genome database to boost medical research

Cancer cells

Rise in cancer cases in South East Asia Region, WHO calls for joint efforts

Cancer cells

Research spots rare type immune cells for response against Cancer: Study

Topics : Health Ministry Medicines hospitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeIs Bank Holiday TomorrowLatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025JEE Mains 2025IND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon