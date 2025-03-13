Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 07:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / House panel flags licensing delays forcing medical device firms abroad

House panel flags licensing delays forcing medical device firms abroad

Implementation of tracking system, independent advisory board, lateral entry among panel's recommendations to remove CDSCO's perception of licence raj

medical device

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The parliamentary standing committee on health and family welfare said that a large number of medical device manufacturing units have been forced to move to Vietnam and Malaysia due to delays, inconsistent timelines, and a lack of transparency in licensing processes for medical devices by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).
 
“Rather, several medical device manufacturers are reluctant to set up units in India due to the delaying tactics of the CDSCO,” the parliament panel added in a report presented in the Rajya Sabha this week.
 
Commenting on the issue, Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED), said that the industry has raised concerns related to licensing delays with the Union health secretary.
 
 
“These include interventions to streamline processes, conducting training webinars for state regulators along with manufacturers, and holding periodic meetings of the Medical Devices Technical Advisory Group (MDTAG), which was created in 2020 to address medical device regulatory issues but has yet to meet even once,” he added.
 
To address this, the committee has recommended the implementation of a fully digitised and trackable licensing system, which must include clearly defined timelines for each stage of the licensing process, with automatic notifications to applicants and a publicly accessible database allowing real-time tracking.

“This will help identify bottlenecks, promote transparency, reduce discretionary decision-making, and foster a more efficient and predictable regulatory environment,” the panel, chaired by Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav, said.
 
Asking the CDSCO to shed its perception as a ‘licence raj’, the committee recommended the establishment of an independent industry advisory board, comprising representatives from manufacturers (including startups), importers, healthcare providers, and experts.
 
The board would provide regular feedback to CDSCO on regulatory challenges and potential improvements, participate in the development of new guidelines and policies, and serve as a platform for resolving disputes.
 
Terming the frequently delayed queries raised by CDSCO as a major obstacle for applicants, particularly startups and entrepreneurs, the committee recommended a significant overhaul of the query process.
 
This would include establishing a single-query policy, where all necessary queries are consolidated and raised at once rather than in multiple rounds, and implementing a system of conditional approvals within 45 days, based on self-declaration and submission of necessary documentation, especially for products with existing international certifications.
 
To address challenges related to capacity and expertise, the panel also recommended the acceleration of recruitment of qualified drugs inspectors and other key positions in the medical device vertical.
 
The panel also suggested exploring the lateral entry of professionals from the medical device industry to bring in specialised expertise and a more industry-friendly perspective.
 
Among other recommendations were promoting startups in medical devices, preventing deliberate delays, and having regular stakeholder consultations, such as open forums, workshops, and online platforms, to gather feedback and address concerns proactively.

Topics : CDSCO Medical devices Parliament

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

