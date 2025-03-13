Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / World Kidney Day 2025: Seven daily habits to keep your kidneys healthy

World Kidney Day 2025: Seven daily habits to keep your kidneys healthy

World Kidney Day is observed every year on the second Thursday of March. This day aims to spread awareness and share some preventive measures to keep your kidneys free from diseases

Kidney

World Kidney Day 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

World Kidney Day 2025 13 March 2025: The world observes World Kidney Day every year on the second Thursday of March, and this year, it falls on March 13. World Kidney Day is primarily observed to spread awareness about kidney-related diseases and infections and some preventive measures.
 
The kidneys play a vital role in maintaining overall health. They filter toxins, balance fluids, and regulate blood pressure. The kidneys also ensure the proper function of the heart, brain, and other tissues. 
 
Kidney diseases are on the rise, particularly among children and young adults. While most people understand the importance of this vital organ, many unknowingly harm their kidneys through unhealthy habits.
 

How to Keep your Kidney Healthy

Stay hydrated

For proper function of kidneys, people are advised to stay hydrated by drinking water after regular intervals which helps flush out toxins and prevents kidney stones. However, drinking too much water can overburden the kidneys. Hence, it is advised to take around 8 glasses of water per day, adjusting based on individual needs and climate conditions.

Control blood pressure

Another risk factor for kidney disease is hypertension. Hence, it is advisable to maintain a healthy blood pressure range, which is around 120/80 mmHg. For healthy and normal kidney function, people should limit their salt intake, do regular exercise, manage stress and avoid processed foods.

Avoid overuse of painkillers

Avoid over reliance and frequent use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen and aspirin as it deteriorates the function of kidneys over time. The excess consumption of medications reduces blood flow to the kidneys causing long-term damage. Always take necessary medicine advised by specialists.

Balanced diet

Have a balanced diet like plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to keep your kidney function healthy. Meanwhile, avoid processed foods, excessive salt, and unhealthy fats. Switch to  potassium-rich foods like bananas and spinach which supports normal kidney function.

Exercise regularly

One of the most effective ways to keep your kidney healthy is through physical activity that maintains healthy body weight, lowers blood pressure, and reduces the risk of diabetes and heart disease. In case of lack of time, people can engage themselves in moderate exercise like walking, swimming, or yoga for at least 30 minutes a day promotes overall kidney function.

Monitor blood sugar levels

High blood sugar is not good for kidneys leading to diabetic nephropathy. People with diabetes or pre-diabetes should regularly monitor their glucose levels to maintain a diet that stabilises blood sugar.

Avoid excessive alcohol and smoking

Alcohol increases kidney strain by dehydrating the body, while smoking reduces blood flow to the kidneys, leading to worsening kidney function. Hence, quitting smoking and limiting alcohol intake is vital to reduce the risk of kidney-related diseases and improve overall health.
 
(This article provides generic information only. It is advised to always consult a specialist for more information or before adopting any remedy.)

Topics : kidney disease health kidney

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

