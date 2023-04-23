India records 10,112 fresh Covid cases, active cases increase to 67,806

India on Sunday recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989). The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent.

At 67,806, the active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read Rising Covid cases in India a non-event for markets for now: Analysts India records 1,249 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 7,927 India records 918 new Covid-19 infections, 4 deaths; active cases at 6,350 India records 1,326 new Covid-19 cases, active tally declines to 17,912 India records 1,132 Covid-19 cases in a day, active tally dips to 14,839 Maha sees 993 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths; XBB.1.16 variant driving surge Union Health Secy writes to 8 states amid 'consistent rise' in Covid cases Hepatitis A outbreak in Guwahati; Assam CM Sarma inspects water quality Delhi logs 1,603 Covid cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 26.75% Covid-19: Delhi HC asks lawyers, litigants to wear masks, follow protocol